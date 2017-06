LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Florida-based software company ACI Worldwide after a Nebraska jury ruled it had to pay rival, and Omaha-based firm Baldwin Hackett & Meeks.

Baldwin Hackett accused ACI of violating antitrust laws and interfering with Baldwin's business relationships.

After a judge dismissed the lawsuit, Baldwin stated in a countersuit it had a lost a multi-million dollar contract, which caused the jury to rule in its favor in 2015.