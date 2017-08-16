Omaha Police arrest Minnesota murder suspects

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two suspects in a Minnesota murder were arrested by Omaha Police on Monday night following a traffic stop.

Kevin Jones, 31, and Antwion Crawford, 29, were taken into custody late Monday near 72nd Street and Ames Circle shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after officers discovered the two men were wanted fugitives, charged with second-degree murder in Minneapolis. That incident happened Sunday night.

Both men were transported to Douglas County Corrections, according to arrest records, and were expected in court Wednesday.

The two men face extradition to Minnesota.