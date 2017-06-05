Project Pink'd gives back to Breast Cancer survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Project Pink'd is celebrated National Cancer Survivor's day Sunday by giving back to Breast Cancer survivors.

Volunteers, many of whom are also survivors, put together 250 care packages for women going through Breast Cancer treatment.

The chemotherapy, surgical and radiation kits also included notes of inspiration from Project Pink'd survivors.

"We know that going through treatment can be very difficult and a lot of times you feel alone," Project Pink'd communications director Kelly Konen said. "We just want people to know they have people here by their side and we're going to help them and brighten their day."

The care packages will be delivered to hospitals and radiation centers throughout Omaha Monday.