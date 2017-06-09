Students interested in studying medicine tour UNMC

OMAHA, NEB (KMTV) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is working with the state to help students interested in medicine learn more about what they do.

Students took a tour of the biocontainment center at Nebraska Medicine.

The high school students say they have an interest in becoming a nurse and wanted to participate to learn more about the field they may pursue.

They got a walkthrough of the biocontainment unit to see what it takes to bring a person infected with a highly infectious disease to UNMC to be treated.

They also learned how these negative pressure rooms are disinfected after a patient leaves and what doctors must do to protect themselves but still ensure the best treatment.

Many students called today's process eye opening.

"Just seeing where the Ebola patients were at, how everything works, just the different rooms, the different steps and processes to get in that unit."

Nurses used the 2014 Ebola outbreak as an example of how the hospital treated patients with a highly infectious disease in the past

UNMC staff say it’s important to familiarize the youth with careers that help save people's lives.