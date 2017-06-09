Teammates show support after disqualification over gender confusion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Last weekend a soccer team was disqualified after the tournament director said a player on the roster was listed as a boy.

Since then there has been controversy over the decision because the player listed as a boy was Mili Hernandez, who has short hair. The tournament director said the disqualification had nothing to do with Mili’s looks but the listing on the roster.

Mili’s teammates have decided to stand together and cut their hair, several of the girls chopped off large chunks of their hair.

Mili said it was great to see the support from her teammates and she thanks everyone for the support.