Two hurt in boat explosion on Lake Manawa

Iowa DNR Conservation officers are investigating two incidents Sunday on Lake Manawa.

A 9 year old girl either fell off or was thrown off while tubing around 3:20 p.m.. The girl who was wearing a life jacket was found face down in the water and went into shock. She was taken to a hospital by Council Bluffs firefighters and is expected to make a full recovery.

Then around 6:50 p.m. Sunday DNR Conservation officers and Council Bluffs firefighters were called back to the lake for a report of a boat explosion. Four people were on board when the explosion happened. 33 year old Joshua Juranek of Bellevue was taken to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs and then transferred to Nebraska Medicine where he is in critical but stable condition with second degree burns. A second person, 33 year old Kimberly Red of Bellevue is also being treated for second degree burns at Nebraska Medicine and is expected to be released soon.

