University Medical Center opens doors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After carefully planning its relocation, CHI Health officials say "it's time to get to work."

The North 30th Street where Creighton University Medical Center operated for nearly 40 years is now no longer open.

"Bold Dream, Big Move" CHI Creighton Hospital closes today. Trauma center moves to Bergan. CHI University Campus opens down the block pic.twitter.com/eYQNQGtjEk

Emergency services are offered just blocks away near 24th and Cuming streets at the new facility, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center.

"This has been a promise to the community that we made to the community that we are now delivering on,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health.

In addition to an emergency department, the 24/7 operated facility features a pharmacy, lab and other family medicine services.

"We have behavioral health, family practice, specialty clinics – likes cardiology, neurology – and therapy [for] rehabilitation services,” said Todd DeFreece, VP of Operations at University Medical Center.

"It's time to get to work" - @CHIhealth officials. CHI University Campus will begin treating patients this morning. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/blrSLdwRgy

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Friday morning, officials said the facility was built by and for the North Omaha community, working closely with an interministerial alliance.

"The community responded to us and said we need access to primary care, we need our physicians, we need specialists when we need them,” Robertson said. “Importantly, we need emergency care available to the community of North Omaha."

The 80,000 square foot facility symbolizes a growing partnership with the community it serves, officials say, making sure the care provided is what it needs.