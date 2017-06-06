UPDATE: Man who died after police tazing identified

Omaha Police have identified the man who died after being tazed by officers early Monday morning.

Police say the man is 29 year old Zachary Bearheels from Murdo, South Dakota.

Officers were called to the Bucky's at 60th & Center just after 12:30 a.m. For a report of a disturbance with a person refusing to leave. Upon arriving, officers say Bearheels was acting erratically when he was taken into custody. At 1:42 a.m., officers requested a rescue squad after a Taser deployment. Paramedics took Bearheels to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress. Bearheels died upon arrival at the hospital.

Four officers involved in Bearheels' arrest have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. One of the officers involved has been interviewed, the other three will be interviewed Tuesday.

Per state law, a grand jury will be convened to investigate the incident.

