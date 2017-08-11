Where to find solar eclispe glasses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - We are just over a week away from the great solar eclipse. Nebraska is right in the path of totality and in order to look right into the fading sun, you need solar glasses.

“If you are doing any direct viewing, you need to protect your eyes and sunglasses are not enough,” said UNO Professor Krista Testin.

Solar eclipse glasses are in hot demand, and many places are sold out.

Trestin said UNO is sold out and they hope to get more in by next week.

“We were doing 1,000 a week the last couple weeks and 2,000 just today alone,” she said.

Rockbrook camera was also sold out after selling thousands of pairs from their three stores.

“This event is a lot bigger than we thought; we ordered three of four times for supplies,” said store co-owner Joe Fortina.

Places across town who may have glasses are:

-Wal-Mart

-Hy-Vee

-Bakers

-UNO (next week)

Places who are sold out are:

-Aall Nebraska Lowes

-Rockbrook

-National Park Service

-Westlake Ace

-Omaha Public Libraries

-SignIt

-Clarity Eye Care