Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) - This ain't your mamma's take your kid to work day. From April 1-8, thousands of career experiences are happening for students all across the metro.

The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s CAREEROCKIT is a community wide initiative working to bring together students of all ages, educators and businesses to provide 10,000 career experiences for students to create pathways for future career achievement and excite children about opportunities right here in the Omaha-metro area.

One of those experiences is Monday, Tuesday, and Friday at the headquarters of the nation’s largest railroad, Union Pacific. During the event, 5th and 6th graders are participating in three working ‘modules’ developed with the AIM Institute that focus on coding, robotics and teamwork. The STEM-focused experience spans includes a diverse group of students, about 80 each day, from the Boys and Girls Club, local schools and children of Union Pacific employees.