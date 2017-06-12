College World Series parking information

Grace Yowell
3:20 PM, Jun 1, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TD Ameritrade Park/CenturyLink Center parking

  • All lots open at 8 a.m. on CWS game days and will close 90 minutes after the event
  • Public parking in Lot A and the CentruyLink Center garage are available for $10-15 per vehicle
  • ADA parking is available free-of-charge in Lots A and B
  • Lots B and D are reserved for premium-seat and season-ticket parking pass holder
  • Tailgating is permitted in all TD Ameritrade Park/CenturyLink Center lots
  • No overnight parking allowed
  • No motor home/RV parking

Creighton parking

  • Tailgating will be permitted
  • No motor homes or recreational vehicles will be admitted
  • Lots will be patrolled during event sessions

Other options

The City of Omaha parking garages and metered spaces - ParkOmaha.com

The Metro offers the Stadium Circulator during the CWS and Metro offers daily services with routes near the stadium. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top