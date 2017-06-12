College World Series parking information
TD Ameritrade Park/CenturyLink Center parking
- All lots open at 8 a.m. on CWS game days and will close 90 minutes after the event
- Public parking in Lot A and the CentruyLink Center garage are available for $10-15 per vehicle
- ADA parking is available free-of-charge in Lots A and B
- Lots B and D are reserved for premium-seat and season-ticket parking pass holder
- Tailgating is permitted in all TD Ameritrade Park/CenturyLink Center lots
- No overnight parking allowed
- No motor home/RV parking
Creighton parking
- Tailgating will be permitted
- No motor homes or recreational vehicles will be admitted
- Lots will be patrolled during event sessions
Other options
The City of Omaha parking garages and metered spaces - ParkOmaha.com
The Metro offers the Stadium Circulator during the CWS and Metro offers daily services with routes near the stadium.