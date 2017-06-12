College World Series parking information

TD Ameritrade Park/CenturyLink Center parking

All lots open at 8 a.m. on CWS game days and will close 90 minutes after the event

Public parking in Lot A and the CentruyLink Center garage are available for $10-15 per vehicle

ADA parking is available free-of-charge in Lots A and B

Lots B and D are reserved for premium-seat and season-ticket parking pass holder

Tailgating is permitted in all TD Ameritrade Park/CenturyLink Center lots

No overnight parking allowed

No motor home/RV parking

Creighton parking

Tailgating will be permitted

No motor homes or recreational vehicles will be admitted

Lots will be patrolled during event sessions

Other options

The City of Omaha parking garages and metered spaces - ParkOmaha.com

The Metro offers the Stadium Circulator during the CWS and Metro offers daily services with routes near the stadium.