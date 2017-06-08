UPDATE: McDermott has addressed the media on his decision to stay at Creighton despite being offered the Ohio State job. McDermott said he did not "jump for joy" at the other opportunity and that he is happy at Creighton.

"This is the place for me," McDermott said. "A wise man once said 'you don't mess with happy', and we're happy here. My family's happy. I love who I work with. I love who I work for. I love the guys that I coach."

Watch the full interview here:

After reportedly being offered the Ohio State job, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott assured Bluejays fans Thursday morning with a tweet that he will stay at CU:

I'm blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton.....and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha! #rolljays — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) June 8, 2017

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen released the following statement:

“I have been privileged to be the Athletic Director at Creighton University for the past 23 years, and in those years we have had only two men’s basketball coaches,” said Creighton Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen. “Dana Altman and Greg McDermott are outstanding coaches who recruit, retain, develop and graduate young men who also have properly represented the mission of Creighton University. I am thankful for the time and friendship I have shared with both of them, and look forward to many more years with Coach McDermott at Creighton.”

McDermott was reportedly offered the head coaching position at Ohio State on Wednesday night.

Ohio State has offered job to Creighton’s Greg McDermott, source told ESPN. Two sides met tonight. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 8, 2017

Jeff Goodman from ESPN broke the story about the reported offer.

McDermott was at CU practice on Wednesday, a Jays' spokesperson confirmed to 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger. According to flightaware.com a private jet that departed from Columbus, Ohio landed in Omaha at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. The same jet departed back to Columbus at 10:48 p.m. However, McDermott was not on the plane according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

Greg McDermott did not fly back to Columbus with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) June 8, 2017

The Buckeyes are looking to replace Thad Matta, who was relieved of his job on Monday. And according to Jardy's report, the search remains on-going as of early Thursday morning.

Gene Smith told me, "I'm not done" and "I've got a list" but would not comment further or confirm names on the list. Indicated it's long. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) June 8, 2017

McDermott just wrapped up his 7th season at Creighton in March. He's led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament in four of those years including a first round loss to Rhode Island this past season when CU went 25-10.

Earlier on Wednesday, current Chicago Bulls & former Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg was reportedly a candidate for the job but on Wednesday night, Hoiberg appeared to have fanned those flames.