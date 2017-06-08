Creighton head coach Greg McDermott announces he will be staying in Omaha

8:21 PM, Jun 7, 2017
A scarlet & gray private plane was seen leaving Omaha's Eppley Airfield Wednesday night. Ohio State has reportedly offered it's men's basketball coaching position to Creighton's Greg McDermott.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: Head coach Greg McDermott of the Creighton Bluejays reacts in the first half of the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Creighton defeated Butler 76-67. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

UPDATE: McDermott has addressed the media on his decision to stay at Creighton despite being offered the Ohio State job. McDermott said he did not "jump for joy" at the other opportunity and that he is happy at Creighton.

"This is the place for me," McDermott said. "A wise man once said 'you don't mess with happy', and we're happy here. My family's happy. I love who I work with. I love who I work for. I love the guys that I coach."

 

After reportedly being offered the Ohio State job, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott assured Bluejays fans Thursday morning with a tweet that he will stay at CU: 

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen released the following statement: 

“I have been privileged to be the Athletic Director at Creighton University for the past 23 years, and in those years we have had only two men’s basketball coaches,” said Creighton Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen.  “Dana Altman and Greg McDermott are outstanding coaches who recruit, retain, develop and graduate young men who also have properly represented the mission of Creighton University.  I am thankful for the time and friendship I have shared with both of them, and look forward to many more years with Coach McDermott at Creighton.”

McDermott was reportedly offered the head coaching position at Ohio State on Wednesday night.

Jeff Goodman from ESPN broke the story about the reported offer.

McDermott was at CU practice on Wednesday, a Jays' spokesperson confirmed to 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger. According to flightaware.com a private jet that departed from Columbus, Ohio landed in Omaha at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. The same jet departed back to Columbus at 10:48 p.m. However, McDermott was not on the plane according to Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.

The Buckeyes are looking to replace Thad Matta, who was relieved of his job on Monday. And according to Jardy's report, the search remains on-going as of early Thursday morning. 

McDermott just wrapped up his 7th season at Creighton in March. He's led the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament in four of those years including a first round loss to Rhode Island this past season when CU went 25-10. 

Earlier on Wednesday, current Chicago Bulls & former Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg was reportedly a candidate for the job but on Wednesday night, Hoiberg appeared to have fanned those flames. 

