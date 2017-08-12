OSI Pigskin Preview: Bennington

We continue our OSI Pigskin Previews with Bennington. The Badgers went 5-5 a season ago, exiting in the first round of the playoffs after falling to Skutt Catholic.

Now, in head coach Greg Bohn's 18th season at the helm, Bennington is looking to improve on last year's finish. The Badgers return 15 starters, including senior running back and defensive back, Jacob Wageman. Wageman led the Badgers in interceptions in 2016.

Bennington opens the 2017 campaign against Blair on Friday, August 25th.