OSI Pigskin Preview: Gretna

Ben Stevens
10:49 PM, Aug 14, 2017

After falling in the state semifinals a year ago to Skutt Catholic, Gretna is hungry to not only get back to the postseason, but to make it to the school's first-ever state championship game.

"We want to get to that state championship more than ever this year," said Joey Johnson, Gretna senior linebacker/tight end. "We're coming out here every day trying to grind for it."

Gretna posted a 9-3 record last season and returns 15 starters from last year's team.  The Dragons kick off the 2017 season against Norris on Friday, August 25th.
 

