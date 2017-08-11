OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Omaha Gross

Omaha Gross has a new head coach after Tim Johnk left to take the Creighton Prep job. Tom Van Haute takes the reigns for the Cougars.

Van Haute is a 2008 graduate of the school & played college ball at Hastings.

"It's fantastic being back here at Gross Catholic being my alma mater," said Van Haute. "I had always pursed a head coaching job. I wasn't so sure it was going to be this soon but the opportunity presented itself and I had to jump for it."

Gross returns 12 starters including senior quarterback Emmanuel Grant.

"It's inspired some of our seniors to take leadership roles and build up and be able to talk more and get our younger guys involved more," Grant said. "Helping him out is good for us. He's helping us out becoming leaders and we always have confidence in him."

The Cougars went 4-6 last season making it to the first round of the playoffs. Gross opens the season at home against Omaha Skutt on August 25.