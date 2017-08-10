Kansas City Royals to play exhibition game at Werner Park

Tyler Martin
2:25 PM, Aug 10, 2017

Alex Gordon #4 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on October 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ed Zurga
The Omaha Storm Chasers announced Thursday that the Kansas City Royals will host an exhibition game at Werner Park ahead of the 2018 season.

This is the first time the Royals have played a game in Omaha since 2000. The announcement comes in honor of the Storm Chasers' 50th season next year.

First pitch for the Royals Exhibition Game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT on March 26, 2018. Tickets for the contest will go on sale beginning on September 1.

