Omaha Referee Higgins Responds To Rude Fans

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
Higgins Reacts To Rude Fans
NCAA men's basketball referee John Higgins received rude & threatening comments after he worked the Kentucky vs. North Carolina basketball game.
Now Higgins, an Omaha resident, is responding to those fans.
Nebraska and Creighton battled at Haymarket Park Tuesday evening for the first installment of this year's I-80 rivalry matchup, but this…
NCAA men's basketball referee John Higgins received rude & threatening comments after he worked the Kentucky vs. North Carolina…
Nebraska football got back to practice today after holding its first scrimmage of spring practice Saturday. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco…
Omaha Storm Chasers held its annual media day at Werner Park Tuesday afternoon. Manager Brian Poldberg along with several players including…
The NCAA is ending its ban on letting North Carolina host tournament games after the state repealed its so-called "bathroom bill."
The NHL said it won't pause its season for those who want to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.