KMTV
Northeast Nebraska
The city of Fremont has identified the need for more affordable housing
Alex Whitney
3:32 PM, Dec 22, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Omaha and Fremont explore the benefits of establishing inland port authority
Alex Whitney
11:00 AM, Dec 21, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Local experts offer tips to help you celebrate a safe holiday season
Alex Whitney
5:02 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Columbus Fire Department asking for more firefighters to cover second station
Alex Whitney
4:28 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Fremont Police spreading holiday cheer with gift cards
Alex Whitney
2:33 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Man accused of murdering Fort Calhoun priest makes first appearance in court
Alex Whitney
3:34 PM, Dec 14, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Fremont Police asking for assistance in identifying person vandalizing statues
Alex Whitney
5:33 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Ashland Library partners with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Alex Whitney
3:34 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Attorney waiting for autopsy before charging man accused of stabbing priest
Alex Whitney
5:02 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Priest in Fort Calhoun stabbed to death: Deputies arrest suspect at the scene
Jill Lamkins
6:57 PM, Dec 10, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Sheriff: priest dies following early morning break-in and attack at rectory
1:40 PM, Dec 10, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Capital campaign kicks off for renovations to Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont
3:14 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Big Pals-Little Pals of Columbus raises funds with a trip to a Winter Wonderland
1:33 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
New USDA map shows Nebraska climate is trending towards warmer temps
Alex Whitney
6:59 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Lower Platte North NRD partnering with Newman Grove FFA for Nitrate testing
Alex Whitney
7:34 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Bethlehem-Lutheran in Wahoo creates hundreds of quilts for families in need
Alex Whitney
7:31 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
Fremont City Council President faces censure vote
Alex Whitney
6:54 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Northeast Nebraska
State looking for solutions to lack of volunteers for rural EMS services
Alex Whitney
7:50 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Weather
