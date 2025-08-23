Volunteers help Blair neighbors clean up after August 9 storm

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — The weather on August 9 was unkind to Blair. Neighborhoods hit especially hard by the strong winds, in some cases trees splitting homes in half.

Volunteers continue to work to help neighbors. Omaha Rapid Response and Heartland Hope Mission are focused on the short and long-term needs, saying they've connected with about 20 families so far who are starting from scratch.

"So there's that initial, let's get you in to temporary housing, but then we have to think of, if you lost your home and we need to get you into permanent housing, what does that in between gap look like? How do we help get you into a safe, secure environment until you are able to get into permanent housing," said Pastor Chelsea Salifou, Heartland Hope Mission.

Heartland Hope Mission's West Omaha location at 155th and Industrial is serving as a disaster response center. The facility is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays specifically for storm victims seeking assistance.

Those able to donate or volunteer can visit heartlandhopemission.org

Round two of the city's storm debris pickup will begin on Wednesday August 27 at 7 a.m.

The two auxiliary dump sites at the Veterans Memorial Field Parking Lot and East Parking Lot will then be closed.

The permanent location south of the Washington County Recycling Center, 3rd Avenue and Colfax Street will remain open as normal.

Residents who need help moving branches to the curb before round two begins are encouraged to contact city hall for assistance.