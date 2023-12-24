1
KMTV
South Omaha
A Christmas event raises donations for kids at local homeless shelters
Maria Osnaya
4:06 PM, Dec 24, 2023
South Omaha
OPS Freshmen pick academic pathways with career-focused courses
Maria Osnaya
3:54 PM, Dec 24, 2023
South Omaha
COVID-relief aid lapse spikes up homelessness in Omaha
Maria Osnaya
7:22 PM, Dec 20, 2023
South Omaha
Small businesses in South Omaha waiting to be awarded with grants
Maria Osnaya
6:54 PM, Dec 20, 2023
South Omaha
Heartland Hope Mission wants everyone to have a Hope Filled Christmas
Ron Johnson
4:30 PM, Dec 17, 2023
South Omaha
A holiday tradition: Mexican Consulate teaches kids and leaders about posadas
Maria Osnaya
7:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
South Omaha
Automotive program at Metro Community College gets highest accreditation level
Maria Osnaya
6:54 PM, Dec 15, 2023
South Omaha
Residents concerned for timeliness of a major transformation plan in South Omaha
Maria Osnaya
6:42 PM, Dec 13, 2023
South Omaha
Local churches celebrate the Patron Saint of the Americas: Our Lady of Guadalupe
Maria Osnaya
6:37 PM, Dec 13, 2023
South Omaha
School competition helps Omaha students find career-focused jobs
Maria Osnaya
5:47 PM, Dec 11, 2023
South Omaha
South Omaha mourns the passing of veteran baseball coach John Stella
Maria Osnaya
7:03 PM, Dec 07, 2023
South Omaha
Grant from Google provides greater access to technology for Omaha non-profit
Maria Osnaya
6:05 PM, Dec 06, 2023
South Omaha
Aztec dancers perform all nine days before Our Lady of Guadalupe feast
Maria Osnaya
5:49 PM, Dec 06, 2023
South Omaha
In Omaha, 150 people receive cooked meals in effort to relieve hunger
Maria Osnaya
7:04 PM, Dec 05, 2023
South Omaha
Man arrested: Allegedly leaves blood on cars while trying to break into them
Maria Osnaya
6:08 PM, Dec 05, 2023
South Omaha
Omaha Zoo mourns unexpected death of giraffe Jawara
Maria Osnaya
6:51 PM, Dec 01, 2023
South Omaha
Henry Doorly Zoo staff saddened after male giraffe dies unexpectedly
Kevin Boughton
12:46 PM, Dec 01, 2023
South Omaha
IT'S TAMALE SEASON: Traditional dish brings metro foodies to South Omaha
Maria Osnaya
11:54 AM, Nov 28, 2023
South Omaha
Police believe shots fired call at Omaha South High School was likely a hoax
5:43 PM, Nov 27, 2023
South Omaha
Neighbors wait for answers after finding blood on their cars
Maria Osnaya
6:37 PM, Nov 21, 2023
South Omaha
Charity helping families make ends meet with food assistance
Maria Osnaya
2:55 PM, Nov 20, 2023
South Omaha
Families with first-gen students are preparing for college with a program
Maria Osnaya
7:39 PM, Nov 15, 2023
South Omaha
An undocumented student says a scholarship makes it all worth it
Maria Osnaya
7:31 PM, Nov 14, 2023
South Omaha
South Omaha Mural Project installs newest mural
Maria Osnaya
7:51 PM, Nov 10, 2023
South Omaha
Veteran recognized with 3 medals at MCC Veterans Day Celebration
Maria Osnaya
7:37 PM, Nov 09, 2023
