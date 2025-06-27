Playgrounds and pickleball highlight upgrades to select Omaha parks

Four parks across Omaha will be getting some upgrades

Those upgrades span from playgrounds to pickleball courts to parking spots

All funding varies for each park.

Several parks across Omaha are receiving significant upgrades, including new playgrounds, pickleball courts, and other recreational facilities to enhance community spaces.

At Churchich Park, a new playground will replace the existing one, while tennis courts have already been converted to pickleball courts.

"When they built the park, we were excited because any really, thing in it. We lived on 29th and Vinson, so we would just get on our bikes," Jody Mendick said.

The pickleball courts are already proving popular with local residents who appreciate the family-friendly nature of the sport.

"With a playground, that automatically brings families, and pickleball is a family thing two, like we'll get together, our nieces and nephews and…it's just fun to get together and play with family," Mary Lincoln said.

In Bennington, a field next to Pine Creek Elementary will be transformed into pickleball courts and additional recreational facilities.

Riverside Lakes Park in far west Omaha, located just off Dodge Street near the Elkhorn River, is undergoing a major renovation. The park will receive new play equipment and a 9-hole disc golf course among other improvements. The park is currently closed until further notice while work is completed.

In southwest Omaha, Cattail Creek Park will see an expansion of parking facilities and additional trees planted throughout the grounds.

City of Omaha Finance Director Stephen Curtiss said the cost varies depending on the park, and funding for all projects is already in place.

