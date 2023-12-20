1
Live
KMTV
Northwest Omaha
City gun regulations lead to lawsuit on LB77; Locals have opinions
Jill Lamkins
6:22 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Legacy Crossing: tenant reflects one year after apartments closed unexpectedly
Molly Hudson
8:12 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Blue Christmas services help those struggling during the holidays
Jill Lamkins
5:19 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Here's what local parents think of the new Bennington bond proposal
Jill Lamkins
6:17 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Standing Bear Lake renovations are almost complete and residents are excited
Jill Lamkins
5:16 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Northwest Omaha
What the Salvation Army still needs for their annual Angel Tree Toy Drive
Jill Lamkins
9:15 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Northwest Omaha
The Salvation Army's sensory-friendly Red Kettle Event
Jill Lamkins
7:51 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Northwest Omaha
STATE STREET REOPENING: Delays in Bennington cause concern for some neighbors
Jill Lamkins
6:20 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Northwest Omaha
A Goodwill program helping struggling youth build a better future
Jill Lamkins
5:33 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Bags of Fun non-profit showcased in NFL My Cause MY Cleats campaign
Jill Lamkins
12:49 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Northwest Omaha
23rd Annual Elkhorn Tree Lighting Party in Olde Towne Elkhorn
Jill Lamkins
10:10 AM, Dec 04, 2023
Northwest Omaha
How Gwen's Gift brings holiday shopping to memory care residents
Jill Lamkins
6:17 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Northwest Omaha
What to do if your yard waste isn't picked up
Jill Lamkins
9:52 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Why professional holiday light installations are in high demand
Jill Lamkins
10:14 AM, Nov 28, 2023
Northwest Omaha
How Santa's Woods help families make memories
Jill Lamkins
10:40 AM, Nov 27, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Nebraska Wrestling Academy floods; Asking the community for help
Jill Lamkins
10:37 AM, Nov 27, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Small Business Saturday at the Local Collective's Holiday Modern Market
Jill Lamkins
10:08 AM, Nov 26, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Giving Machines to benefit eight local nonprofits
Jill Lamkins
7:13 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Making memories in the NICU: National Prematurity Awareness Month
Jill Lamkins
2:10 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Remembering the legacy of Harold's Bar manager, Harold Newbanks Jr.
Jill Lamkins
7:29 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Handicap woman advocates for proper care with special collection service
Jill Lamkins
7:34 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Holiday shopping ahead of the busy shopping season
Jill Lamkins
7:29 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Over 500 possible exposures to tuberculosis identified at Westview YMCA daycare
Molly Hudson
11:25 AM, Nov 10, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Connected assaults at two Bakers Supermarkets
Jill Lamkins
7:30 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Recycling in Omaha made easy with drop-off sites
Jill Lamkins
7:57 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Northwest Omaha
After 30 years the Johns-Bohn Park Pavilion has been upgraded
Jill Lamkins
10:01 AM, Nov 08, 2023
Northwest Omaha
Habitat Omaha's ReStore helping homeowners while interest rates are high
Jill Lamkins
7:34 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Weather
