OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On average, 10 people die by drowning each day, and the majority of those deaths are adults. At Keystone pool, instructors want to help adults learn the basics to stay stay in the water.



Video shows swim instructor Sue Nutty training with swimmer Jan Sedivy.

For over 40 years, Sue Nutty has been teaching swim lessons, and now at Keystone, she's helping adults take the first step.

Jan Sedivy learned how to swim at 65 years old and wants to encourage others to learn too.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Never too late to learn; Keystone pool offering adult swimming lessons this summer

Swimming is something that is not only fun to do but can potentially save your life. I'm Jill Lamkins at the Keystone Pool, where lessons start this June for not only kids but adults too.

For over 40 years, Sue Nutty has been teaching swim lessons, and now at Keystone, she's helping adults take the first step.

"I love teaching adults. I think it's very rewarding to see somebody step over a fear that they have or learn something new,” said Nutty.

On average, 10 people die by drowning each day, and the majority of those deaths are adults. In fact, the U.S. Swimming Foundation says that 37% of American adults can't swim the length of a swimming pool.

And when parents don't know how to swim...

"The parents don't know and so they're afraid or they don't want to take their kids, and then that generation doesn't learn. So it can be kind of a cycle there.”

By learning some of the basics, Sue says it can not only keep you safe but also benefit your health.

Coming up, I talk to one woman who learned how to swim in her 60s. See how it's paying off for her now and why she's encouraging others to do the same.

How learning how to swim as an adult helped one woman find confidence in the water

It's never too late to start, and Jan Sedivy is proof of that. She started swimming 10 years ago at 65 years old.

Do you enjoy swimming now?

"I love swimming. Nothing hurts in the pool,” said Sedivy.

Growing up, her mom was afraid of the water because she was in a flood; in turn, Jan never learned how to swim at a young age. It's not uncommon for other adults to have never learned either.

Now, instructors at Keystone Pool are helping adults take their first step, and Jan has some advice for anyone who might be nervous.

"Nobody cares! Nobody cares in the pool. Everybody just gets in the pool. Nobody's looking at anybody else about anything,” said Sedivy.

Lessons start this first Saturday in June and will be one-on-one to ensure each swimmer gets the attention they need. To sign up, visit the Keystone pool website here.