KMTV
Southwest Iowa
BOOST TO CORN GROWERS: Sustainable jet fuel tax credit now includes corn ethanol
Katrina Markel
6:45 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Southwest Iowa
PART 2: Conservation program pays farmers for regenerative ag practices
Katrina Markel
4:24 PM, Dec 20, 2023
Southwest Iowa
PART 1: Southwest Iowa first in U.S. to pilot Canadian conservation program
Katrina Markel
6:29 PM, Dec 19, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Iowa teen a finalist for 'Next on Stage' Broadway competition
Katrina Markel
9:24 AM, Dec 19, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Council Bluffs middle schoolers participate in global tech program
Katrina Markel
9:11 AM, Dec 19, 2023
Southwest Iowa
New water tower goes up in Denison, Iowa
Katrina Markel
7:09 PM, Dec 18, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Coach Sloth has a few tricks up his sleeve to promote literacy and kindness
Katrina Markel
6:37 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Disease 'greatest threat' to Iowa's deer herd says biologist
Katrina Markel
6:33 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Southwest Iowa
OH FUDGE! A Christmas Story - The Musical opens in Council Bluffs
Katrina Markel
6:29 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Conservation grant money available for projects in 'unique' Loess Hills
Katrina Markel
6:27 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Southwest Iowa
19th-Century bridges on Wabash Trace getting recycled plastic lumber
Katrina Markel
5:44 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Lewis Central still needs classroom space after school bond voted down
Katrina Markel
5:24 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Glenwood Resource Center not in compliance with terms of federal settlement
Katrina Markel
11:28 AM, Dec 05, 2023
Southwest Iowa
COLD WAR CONTAMINANTS: 60-year-old Iowa missile site still affects water supply
Katrina Markel
12:51 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Southwest Iowa
SHOULD POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY RESTRICT WIND TURBINES? Residents speak out
Katrina Markel
10:43 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Southwest Iowa
'Be good' scholarship in memory of deputy to help Fremont County kids
Katrina Markel
7:38 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Art and Christmas Trees: Malvern ready for festive season
Katrina Markel
6:14 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Tabor, Iowa teen buys Thanksgiving meal for family in need
Katrina Markel
7:22 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Rep. Feenstra worried about accessibility of rural Iowa healthcare
Katrina Markel
7:44 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Education
Iowa Board of Regents vote in favor of reducing DEI programs
Katrina Markel
6:58 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Iowa truck driver given honor of delivering U.S. Capitol Christmas tree
Katrina Markel
1:41 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Did you see smoke in the Loess Hills on Wednesday? Here's why that's good.
Katrina Markel
8:59 AM, Nov 16, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Tough hours, competition make law enforcement recruiting hard in rural counties
Katrina Markel
7:23 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Southwest Iowa
'IT WASN'T JUST A FREE CUP OF COFFEE': Red Oak veteran reflects on day's meaning
Katrina Markel
7:51 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Southwest Iowa
LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD: Rural Iowa school gives teens opportunity to travel
Katrina Markel
7:36 PM, Nov 09, 2023
Southwest Iowa
Glenwood retailers say customer service, unique products keep shoppers local
Katrina Markel
7:58 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Education
In Shenandoah, library programs extend beyond books
Katrina Markel
12:45 PM, Nov 08, 2023
Weather
3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018