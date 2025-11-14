'Childcare is infrastructure': Child development center opens in Malvern after years of community planning

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — A new child development center in Malvern is finally welcoming children after years of community planning.

New Southwest Iowa childcare center opens after years of community planning

The Lakin Foundation Child Development Center at East Mills opened its doors on Oct. 27.

"We first stepped inside this building of February of 2023 and it was a mess," said Meagan Schoor, president of the East Mills Childcare Solutions board.

Now, a former nursing home is transformed into a child development center.

"I was standing here and I'm like, 'I'm standing in my dream,'" Schoor said.

An environmental scientist at an engineering firm, Schnoor worked part-time because she couldn't find adequate childcare for her family.

"Childcare is infrastructure," she said. "It is just as important as roads, bridges, and electrical infrastructure because people cannot live in your community, and won't come to your community, unless you have childcare."

The center is led by director, Brittney Rimel, an Air Force kid who attended high school in nearby Glenwood.

"My big goal is to help these teachers be the best that they can be," she said.

The facility has attracted staff like Alyssa Niedermyer, who has 10 years experience in childcare.

"You know, this looks so amazing, I didn't realize it wasn't built from the ground up," Niedermyer said of the new facility.

"It is learn through play so that when they reach Kindergarten they will be ahead and they will already understand the things that they need to know," Rimel said.

"I think, sky's the limit for this center," Schoor said.

The center currently has space available, including options for drop-in care. During November, community members can donate toys and books to Kennedy's Closet to support the center's programs.

There is an open house on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

