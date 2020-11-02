Katrina Markel

Katrina is a native of Glenwood, Iowa, and is excited to be covering southwest Iowa as a reporter. Prior to working as an on-camera reporter, Katrina was the digital content manager for KMTV.

As a child, she performed throughout the Omaha area in community and professional theater. She was also active in 4-H and is proud of her family's rural background.

After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Katrina attended New York University where she graduated with a B.F.A. in acting, with academic honors. She later returned to NYU and received a master's degree in journalism. Her master's project, a 20-minute documentary, was awarded a grant from the New York Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and won Best Student Documentary at the Big Bear Lake Film Festival.

She’s lived and worked in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dundee (the original one) in Scotland, and Mumbai, India. Katrina spent several years working in online marketing, in addition to television and print journalism.

Her writing has appeared in Omaha Magazine, the Omaha World-Herald, the Council Bluffs Nonpareil, the Papillion Times, Silicon Prairie News, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and other outlets. Katrina also worked for Channel One News in Los Angeles, the CBS Los Angeles bureau, Media One in San Francisco, and Proper Games in Scotland.

Katrina enjoys traveling and attending sporting events, art shows, and concerts with her family.