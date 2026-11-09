Iowa's new US House delegation: Meet the folks representing western Iowa

Iowa's delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives will be entirely new in January, with four freshman members of Congress heading to Washington D.C.

Representing western Iowa will be one Democrat and one Republican — a Lutheran minister and a National Guard veteran.

Businessman Chris McGowan will represent Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. A Sioux City native, the Republican served in the Iowa Air National Guard.

"There are three tenants of my campaign and they're focused on faith, family and freedom," McGowan said in Council Bluffs while campaigning.

Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott is a Lutheran minister who lives in West Des Moines and served in the Iowa Legislature.

"For all of our neighbors, no matter their party of who they voted for or their background, we are bringing change for everyone," Trone Garriott said during her victory speech on election night.

McGowan introduced Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ashley Hinson during his recent Council Bluffs appearance.

"We understand that right now, things are little challenging in our country related to the cost of diesel, related to the cost of fertilizer, watching where our grain prices are," McGowan said.

He is is the father of six kids, five of whom have military experience.

"I am proud to stand before you and say I am a man of faith," McGowan told the crowd.

He was critical of national Democrats for removing first-in-the-nation status for the Iowa presidential caucus.

"The Democrats do not support the state of Iowa, so my question for all of you is, should Iowa support the Democrats?" McGowan said.

On election night, McGowan was the only Iowa Republican elected to the House.

Trone Garriott, a mother of two boys, defeated incumbent Republican Zach Nunn in the Third Congressional District.

"I commit to you that I will show up for you here in Iowa, so that I am always showing up for you in Washington, with open town halls in every district," she said.

She emphasized hope and unity in her victory speech: "And we know the truth. The truth that when people come together on our common ground we will do powerful things."

The new Congress will be sworn in on January 3rd.

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