Nebraska robotics program inspires students to pursue growing careers in automation and technology

OMAHA, Neb. — As technology continues to advance, the demand for skilled workers in robotics is growing. But how do we get the next generation interested in the field? One robotics program is working to inspire more students to explore the world of robotics and prepare for the growing number of career opportunities waiting for them in the future.

Around 21 teams, with students ranging in age from 10 to 18, are putting their skills to the test. They're competing in a robotics scrimmage, working out the kinks before heading to the state championship. But in this competition, they are not just building robots — they are building opportunities.

"I think the numbers right now are every 100 jobs, in automation and robotics, we're only feeling 30 of them," Randy Veach said.

Veach is a program delivery partner with Nebraska FIRST Tech Challenge.

And for Black girls, getting that exposure can be especially important.

"Black women only represent between one and 3% in the tech industry, and as we know, the future is now, when it comes to AI and robotics I want to prepare the girls for the 4th Industrial Revolution, when it comes to workforce, um, development, and making sure that they're ready for their future," Tiffany Gamble said.

Gamble, the executive director of Emerging Ladies Academy, said many girls aren't aware of the career paths available beyond traditional service-focused jobs. She wants them to see themselves in fields where their creativity, intellect and problem-solving skills can lead the way.

Pearl Dayton-Kellogg, who wants to be an aeronautical engineer, told me robotics is preparing her for that field. "I like the team. I like building stuff together with my sisters. I like getting to know new people," Dayton-Kellogg said.

And while the challenges can be tough, she said the experience is worth it, and she shared this message for newcomers. "Don't give up. Like, it can be hard, but you can still make it," Dayton-Kellogg said.

She's encouraged by seeing more girls joining the competition.

"I feel amazing. There's more girls than it was here last year," Dayton-Kellogg said.

Organizers said getting more young people involved now is key to filling the jobs of tomorrow. "Everything that we have is built and processed by machines. Our clothes, our food. It is the demand in Nebraska. We need more kids doing this," Veach said.

Emerging ladies academy is always accepting young ladies interested in tech for more information visit Emerging ladies academy.

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