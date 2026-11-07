Omaha high school students collect 24,000 donated items for 15th Annual Open Store at Hope Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Local high school students are turning generosity into action at the Hope Center, collecting, sorting and organizing donations for the 15th Annual Open Store event to help make sure families have access to everyday essentials — all for free.

There are around 24,000 items to choose from, ranging from clothing and furniture to toys and toiletries. Organizers say the goal is to connect people who have things to give with families who need them.

The initiative has been going strong for 15 years. It was originally started by Dr. Suzi Yokley Busby in South Omaha. This will be its first year at the Hope Center, bringing the opportunity to a new location.

"I think it is great that we're moving around because it gives availability and opportunity to people that might not have had it based on locations," said Mckinley Stehlik, a senior at Ralston High School.

But for some volunteers, the impact is about more than giving things away. It's about seeing firsthand how a simple act of kindness can make a child's day.

"I remember last year, specific memory, there was a child that came a day early to come get his toys, and he was so happy, and it just really wore my heart and just showed, like, what our purpose is here," said Sophie Bowyer, a senior at Ralston High School.

Students from Ralston, Blair and Bennington high schools have joined forces to make the event happen. "When we can get kids together from different schools to work together for a great cause, it just makes my heart so full," said Jenny Bruck of Blair Community school.

"Students want to be involved. Students want to do service. They want to do good things for their community, and they just need those opportunities, and when they're given those opportunities, great things can happen," Bruck said.

With the holidays approaching, volunteers hope these donations will bring relief to families and put smiles on children's faces.

"I feel like it's gonna help a lot of families, especially for those in needs... It's gonna help a lot of kids, especially since, like, the holidays are coming... It's just, you know, bring happiness to the community, basically," said Precious Mutoke, a senior at Ralston High School.

The free event is open to everyone and takes place Saturday, November 7th, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Hope Center for Kids



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