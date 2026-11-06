Council Bluffs animal shelter strained again, this time by rising cost of living pressures

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. — Months after the Midlands Humane Society reached 100% kennel capacity, the shelter says it is facing a new challenge straining its resources once again — the rising cost of living.

In September, MHS staff cited multiple reasons for being at full capacity, including a Council Bluffs ban on pit bulls.

Now, affordability pressures are hitting the Midlands Humane Society and the animals in its care, according to Mariah Garcia, MHS development and event manager.

"We are seeing a lot more of the reason being (the) cost of living. Life is tough right now for a lot of people," Garcia said.

Garcia said the financial strain is leaving animals stuck at the shelter.

"Where we are running into hardships ourselves is that the animals are staying here longer than they used to," Garcia said.

Council Bluffs City Councilmember Cole Button says no single factor is to blame.

"A lot of people cannot afford to keep their pets," Button said. "They have to choose between their children and their pets, unfortunately."

Button says the shelter needs community support.

"Midlands is in desperate need of help," Button said. "They need our community to come out and support."

The strain is not limited to dogs.

"Dogs are our main priority right now, but we always have cats coming out our ears," Garcia said.

Garcia said community help supports the shelter.

"We want to be able to continue helping people in need, and we just want our community to know that we also need help," Garcia said.

The Midlands Humane Society says the best way to help is to adopt and foster.

If that is not possible, staff say you can also volunteer or make a donation.