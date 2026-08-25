Andrew Paredes is your West/Northwest Omaha reporter, and is excited to be in your neighborhood, telling your stories and meeting you where you are.

Andrew is an Oklahoman born and raised. After spending 18 years in his hometown of Tulsa, he then spent four years in Norman, studying journalism at the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication. While at OU, Andrew worked as a reporter and producer for OU Nightly, the No. 1 student newscast in the nation. Andrew also worked as a reporter, videographer and copy editor for the OU Daily, the independent, student-run newspaper, where his work earned him a Hearst Award for team explanatory reporting. He has also worked at the ABC and CBS affiliates in Oklahoma City.

Andrew lives by his personal motto: “meet new people, go new places, do new things.” In his spare time, you can typically find him exploring Omaha, visiting new restaurants, out on a run or trying a new DIY he saw on TikTok.

Got a story idea, tip or something he should know? Reach out! He's always listening: andrew.paredes@3newsnow.com

