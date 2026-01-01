Tyaun Marshburn is your neighborhood news reporter covering North Omaha and Downtown. She joined KMTV 3 News Now in March 2026 and is excited to connect with the community while sharing stories that matter most to North Omaha.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Tyaun later moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she attended Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She began her career as a photojournalist working with the Ak-Chin Indian Community, gaining valuable experience in visual storytelling. She later moved to El Paso, Texas, where she reported on issues unique to the Borderland, including immigration.

In her free time, Tyaun enjoys painting, cooking, and listening to music. She is thrilled to now call Omaha home and looks forward to building meaningful connections throughout the community.

If you see her out and about, don’t hesitate to say hello and welcome her to Omaha! If you have a story idea to share, feel free to reach out at Tyaun.marshburn@3newsnow.com.

