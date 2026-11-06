Downtown Glenwood shop owners celebrate every sale as revitalized square welcomes back shoppers

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Just over a month ago, construction crews still dotted Downtown Glenwood. Now, local business owners are flipping on their open signs to let shoppers know they're here.

Inside Juniper Metal Works, a custom jewelry shop, owner Amber Landolt is selling more than bling. She's selling a hands-on customer service experience that has been on hold for just over two years, as Downtown Glenwood has undergone a revitalization project that impacted foot traffic into businesses.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Amber Landolt

"I'm keeping things in the shop. I'm the only one that works on things," Landolt said.

There are likely still some remnants of construction lingering around.

"We had some major problems on some buildings up the square, scaffolding up, workers out in front of the building, schedules were hectic, but we're ready to get back to business now," Landolt said

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Amber Landolt

The revitalization effort is backed by a $521,526 grant the City of Glenwood was awarded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority under the Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization program.

The grant is funding a total of eight facade improvements in the downtown area. The application was written by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, which is also administering the project. The grant covers 50% of the project costs, while the city covers 25% and building owners cover the remaining 25%. It marks the city of Glenwood's first Downtown Revitalization project, with construction estimated to begin in March 2025.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV

"Glenwood has a downtown full of beautiful historic buildings that, like other downtowns, has seen some disinvestment," Southwest Iowa Planning Council Community Development Lead Planner Dani Briggs said in a statement on the city's website. "This project will work to reduce the blighted areas, highlight the historic architecture, and promote future investment in the downtown area."

Next door to Landolt's shop at Enspire Boutique, owner Julie Mount keeps adjusting the clothing racks. Through her smile and positivity, she admits the past few years were challenging.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Julie Mount

"Some businesses didn't make it, and that was really unfortunate. There were some days that we wondered if it's worth it to stay here," Mount said.

This weekend, the 11th annual Downtown Glenwood Shop Hop is a statement event — a way to bring in shoppers and showcase a brand-new downtown. Small business owners continue to compete with the community's proximity to Omaha and larger retailers.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV Small business owners in Downtown Glenwood, Iowa, are welcoming back shoppers to a newly revitalized downtown.

"We're all out here celebrating every sale," Landolt said.

"Yes, Omaha is across the bridge, and right up the interstate, but Glenwood is right down the interstate," Mount said.

Now, after three years of development challenges, business owners hope Downtown Glenwood will shine once again.

Ryan Gamboa/KMTV A storefront in downtown Glenwood, Iowa

"Maybe going forward, revitalization is making new, but maybe it's welcoming more people to our community," Mount said.

The Downtown Glenwood Shop Hop continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can pick up a passport for the 23 participating businesses and collect stamps at each place they visit, ranging from local boutiques and restaurants to the brewery.

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