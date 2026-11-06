Bennington Jaycees chapter could close for good as membership drops to 'dangerously low' levels

BENNINGTON, NE. — The Bennington Jaycees chapter is at risk of closing as membership continues to decline, putting several local events and student scholarships in jeopardy.

The group sponsors community events and scholarships across Bennington, but Chapter President Spencer Werth says the organization could shut down for good if membership keeps decreasing.

"We'd hate to see those go away, especially if we haven't gotten the word out that 'Hey, we need more people,'" Werth said.

The Bennington Junior Chamber — or Jaycees — has been around for decades.

Werth says he has seen a steady decline in members since joining in 2019 after moving his family to Bennington.

"It's really become more pronounced in the last couple of years, really since COVID," Werth said.

The Jaycees are a national nonprofit that promotes civic leadership and engagement.

In Bennington, engagement looks like organizing local events that draw thousands, but due to what Werth calls "dangerously low" membership, that could all stop.

"Immediately, there is going to be one less scholarship, or three less scholarships available, along with community events," Werth said.

The Jaycees are tailored toward ages 18 to 40.

"Bennington is fairly uniquely situated in how many young families are moving out to Bennington," Werth said.

Werth says his chapter is sitting at around 10 members — about half of what is considered healthy.

"I think a lot of it is just being pulled in different directions," Werth said. "I think another part of it is (that) people just don't really know about the opportunities to get out and get involved."

Werth says the best way to get involved is to attend the Jaycees monthly meetings. The meetings are held every first or second Sunday at 7 p.m.

The chapter can also be contacted on Facebook.