Trader Joe's announces 2nd Omaha-area store in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Trader Joe’s is expanding its presence in the Omaha area with plans for a second location in West Omaha.

The grocery chain announced that the new store will be part of the Avenue One development near 192nd and Burke streets. The location will span approximately 13,000 square feet and will be incorporated into the larger mixed-use development taking shape in the area.

The addition marks a significant expansion for Trader Joe’s in the Omaha market and adds another major retailer to the growing West Omaha corridor.

An opening date for the new store has not yet been announced.

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