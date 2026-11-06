West Omaha parents look beyond screens for toys that encourage active play

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As screens and technology become an increasingly common part of childhood, some parents are looking for toys that offer something different: hands-on play, imagination and interaction.

At Fat Brain Toys, those priorities are showing up in what families are buying. Parents are seeking toys that challenge children, encourage problem-solving and give them opportunities to engage with others rather than simply stay occupied.

“I think parents are really looking for toys and games that kind of give them a problem to solve, rather than just keeping busy through play,” said Paige Vinkenberg, digital marketing manager at Fat Brain Toys.

One category attracting attention is “pretend play.” Those toys allow children to use their imaginations, create their own scenarios and role-play with siblings, parents or friends.

“I feel like it helps with that social interaction, that collaborative play,” Vinkenberg said. “It’s great for encouraging that sibling interaction through play.”

Other popular options are designed to get children moving instead of sitting in front of a screen.

Dr. Danae Dinkel, an expert on childhood growth and development at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said physical activity can play an important role not only in children's physical health, but also in their behavior and emotional development.

“Oftentimes that physical activity can help with emotional regulation,” Dinkel said. “We can see more heavy screen use is related to more behavioral issues, where more physical activity and movement can provide opportunities to get some of that energy out.”

Dinkel said one concern with excessive screen use is that it can take time away from other activities that benefit children. Families can help establish healthier habits early by intentionally setting aside time for interaction and play.

“Really trying to build in some of that intentional time where you are one on one trying to spend time with your kids doing whatever they want to do,” Dinkel said.

Some toys are even attempting to bridge the gap between children's familiarity with technology and parents' desire for more active play. Products that resemble phones or tablets can substitute physical activities for traditional digital “apps,” giving children a familiar concept without relying on passive screen time.

For parents trying to strike the right balance, the goal may not be eliminating technology altogether, but finding more opportunities for kids to move, imagine, solve problems and play with the people around them.

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