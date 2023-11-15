John Stemple

John was born near St. Louis, Missouri, but his family moved to Bellevue, NE, shortly before his 3rd birthday. Although that would technically make him a transplant to the state, he proudly calls himself a “Nebraskan.”

His favorite classes in high school were TV and Radio production at the OPS Career Center. He went on to work on television crews covering football and hockey while a student at Omaha Bryan. He then graduated with a B.A. in English from Bellevue University.

Prior to working as a reporter, John was a Newscast Producer at KMTV.

When he isn’t working on a story, you can often find him watching a baseball game. Or if it’s the offseason, reading a book about baseball… or maybe watching a documentary about baseball. Movies are another one of his passions, and he and his wife Katey are longtime card-carrying members of Omaha’s Film Streams.

John is also an animal lover, and you could accurately call him 100% a “cat person.” The idea of a perfect day for John ends with his legs kicked up and one of his two cats asleep on his lap.