Democrats break registered Republican supermajority in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. — Democrats' success at the ballot box is changing the makeup of the Nebraska Legislature, where registered Republicans will no longer hold a supermajority when lawmakers return to Lincoln in January.

The Nebraska Legislature is officially nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run with party labels on the ballot. However, 33 of the state's 49 senators are currently registered Republicans.

Registered Democrats flipped multiple legislative seats in the election, including districts representing areas such as Bennington, Ralston and parts of Omaha.

One of the incoming lawmakers is Senator-elect Christy Knorr in District 12.

"What does it mean that folks like you, who are registered Democrats, have now broken the registered Republican supermajority?" 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks asked.

"Hopefully, it means that we're going to be willing to work together more, and reach across the aisle more," Knorr said.

The number 33 is significant in Nebraska's 49-member Legislature because 33 senators are needed to invoke cloture, the procedure used to end a filibuster and move legislation toward a vote.

With fewer registered Republicans in the upcoming Legislature, GOP lawmakers will no longer have enough registered members to reach that threshold on their own, potentially requiring more bipartisan support on contested legislation.

Knorr said she plans to focus on what she heard from voters while campaigning.

"No more of the arguing and and dramatic stuff, the games, all of that," Knorr said. "They're just ready for us to get to work and make sure we're taken care of Nebraska."

Gov. Jim Pillen has said he will work on building relationships with the Legislature as lawmakers prepare for the 2027 session, which begins Jan. 6.

One of the major issues awaiting senators will be Nebraska's ongoing debate over property taxes.

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