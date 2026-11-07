Dana Holgorsen fired as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator after losing streak 'We need a change'

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was fired Saturday, a day after the Cornhuskers' loss at Illinois.

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over play-calling duties for the Huskers, who have scored just 54 points combined during four straight losses. Head coach Matt Rhule announced the change in a statement released Saturday, Nov. 7.

"Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season," Rhule said in the statement. "As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program — including wins and losses — and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted."

Rhule said the team's offense was the main problem.

"While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working," Rhule said. "Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change."

Nebraska ranks 12th in the Big Ten Conference and 96th nationally in scoring in conference games, at 22.2 points per game.

Rhule said more changes could come as the season goes on.

"I will continue to evaluate our program through the season and certainly at its conclusion and make additional changes where I believe they will help us win," Rhule said.

Rhule also asked fans to stay behind the team.

"The Nebraska fan base has high expectations and I embrace them, and I also know of their passionate support of the young men in our program," Rhule said. "I hope they will continue to be there for our players with very important games still ahead. Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong."

Holgorsen was in his second full season as offensive coordinator. He left his job as an offensive consultant at TCU in November 2024 to take the same role at Nebraska and was appointed offensive coordinator a week later, when Rhule moved Marcus Satterfield to another role.