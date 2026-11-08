Drunk driver crashes into trooper's cruiser in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A drunk driver crashed into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in Omaha, and the trooper was not injured, according to a post from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The trooper was outside his car assisting with traffic control for a different crash when the crash happened. The driver was arrested for DUI and other charges.

"We are extremely thankful our Trooper was not injured when a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser in Omaha," the Nebraska State Patrol said.

This past week was Crash Responder Safety Week. The Nebraska State Patrol reminds drivers to pay attention and move over to keep responders safe.

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