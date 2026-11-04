Josh Turek wins Iowa U.S. Senate race, credits mentor Tom Harkin

DES MOINES — Josh Turek took the stage Tuesday night alongside the man he has long called his political hero — former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin — after winning Iowa's U.S. Senate race.

"Had it not been for this man who represents the epitome of what is good and what is good in public service, my life would have been very, very different," Turek said.

Harkin played a key role in passing the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. Turek, who uses a wheelchair and was born with spina bifida, will now be taking his own seat in the U.S. Senate.

Nancy Bobo, said Turek's personal story drew her to his campaign. "I would say, the adversity that he's overcome in his life shows a real determination," Bobo said.

State Rep. JD Scholten traveled to Council Bluffs last year to endorse Turek after ending his own Senate bid.

"I'm so excited to see what Iowa — the whole entire state not just Council Bluffs — gets to have in a Senator who is just so, from the heart, he's just a wonderful human being," Scholten said.

Turek outlined his priorities for his time in the Senate.

"First and foremost, in the United States Senate, I will fight to end this war in Iran. I will fight to end these chaotic tariffs," Turek said.

Lanon Baccam, a former congressional candidate, said the conflict has had real consequences for Iowa. "And we have this Iran war that has raised prices on fertilizer and diesel fuel — these things impact the daily lives of Iowans," Baccam said.

Turek's father, John, said watching his son win a Senate seat surpassed even watching him compete at the Paralympics.

"He won two gold medals. I was there to see him win those, but this is something that is more than just for him. This is for the people of Iowa. And every time he played overseas, people don't know this, he would also say 'I'm not from Omaha. I'm from Council Bluffs, Iowa,'" John Turek said.

Turek is expected to be sworn into the Senate in January.

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