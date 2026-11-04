Mike Flood wins Nebraska's 1st Congressional District after late rural vote surge overtakes Backemeyer

BELLEVUE, NE. — Republican Rep. Mike Flood has won the race for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Democratic challenger Chris Backemeyer conceded the race Wednesday morning.

Flood trailed in early returns, but his vote count surged as ballots from rural areas were tallied.

He overtook Backemeyer after midnight. Backemeyer was leading the race prior.

Flood overcame difficult conditions for incumbent Republicans, as the GOP faced harsh losses across the nation.

In the months leading up to the election, Flood hosted multiple town halls, where he faced harsh criticism from constituents on issues like affordability, data centers and the cost of living.