Walz supporters gather for Omaha watch party as Pillen wins re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Supporters of Lynne Walz gathered at the Downtown Omaha Marriott on election night, hoping the Democrat could unseat incumbent Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen.

Throughout the night, guests kept their eyes on television screens, cheering as Democratic victories were announced in other races around the country. After several closely watched contests were called for Democrats, supporters in Omaha hoped Walz would add Nebraska to the list.

Early election results showed a wide margin in the governor's race, but the gap narrowed as the night continued.

With the race still close, Walz took the stage to address supporters, reflecting on her campaign and travels across Nebraska.

"I set off across Nebraska to listen. From Valentine to Hastings, Scottsbluff to Omaha. I heard the same thing — the government is not working for them anymore," Walz told the crowd.

She encouraged her supporters to remain patient and respectful of voters on the other side as they waited for additional results.

"Be patient, be kind to each other, and to the folks on the other side waiting up just like we are," Walz said. "Tomorrow morning we're all still Nebraskans."

Shortly after Walz addressed the crowd, the race moved in Pillen's favor, and he secured re-election.

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