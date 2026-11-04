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Democrat Rob Sand wins election for governor in Iowa

Iowa Governor Sand v. Lahn
KMTV
Iowa Governor Sand v. Lahn
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OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Rob Sand won election Tuesday as governor of Iowa, defeating Republican Zach Lahn.

Sand’s victory marks the first time a Democrat has been elected Iowa governor since 2006. That also was the last time there was an open governor’s race.

Sand, the state auditor, ran as a moderate emphasizing his rural upbringing. His victory comes in a state that President Donald Trump won by 13 percentage points in 2024.

Lahn is a farmer and former conservative political director who owns an investment company.

The Associated Press declared Sand the winner at 11:12 p.m. EST.

Click here to read more from 3 News Now on how to vote in Iowa:

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Voter guide to November 3 elections in Iowa

KMTV Web Staff

This is a developing story, so check back with 3NewsNow.com for updates. Email the 3 News Now Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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