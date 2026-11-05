New Methodist clinic coming to Western Sarpy County to bring urgent care, evening, weekend and holiday hours

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A new clinic is coming to Western Sarpy County, giving neighbors access to primary and urgent care services.

Methodist Physicians Clinic says it is expanding access to high-quality healthcare for residents in one of the metro area's fastest-growing communities. Construction is already underway in the Tiburon development area near Gretna, near Highway 370 and 180th St.

Interim President Stephanie Hogan told me the $10 million project will include space for eight primary care providers and urgent care services in the evenings, on weekends and even during holidays.

"Being able to access that care close to home is an incredible thing for all of our patients and really I think speaks to the investment in our community," Hogan said.

"As a working mom the urgent care certainly speaks to me to be able to have those convenient hours for my family too," Hogan said.

Hogan told me they hope to have the clinic up and running by fall of 2027.

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