Martinez, Danner score major upsets in Douglas County races

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two Democrats scored major upsets in Douglas County on Tuesday, with Mark Martinez defeating Sheriff Aaron Hanson and Makayla Danner defeating longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Martinez, a South High School and University of Nebraska at Omaha graduate, will bring more than three decades of law enforcement experience to the sheriff’s office, including time with the U.S. Marshals Service.

As he prepares to replace Hanson, Martinez said one of the biggest differences between himself and his predecessor will be his relationship with the community.

“Serving on non-profit boards and the fact that I've tried to serve others,” Martinez said. “And the combination of the two, the experience and my community mindedness, I think resonated with a lot of voters.”

Martinez said that community-focused approach will also influence how his office handles cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He said requests involving ICE would be considered on a case-by-case basis, but he does not plan for the sheriff’s office to participate in enforcement actions or raids without what he considers a clear need.

“I'll listen, but I certainly won't be involved in any enforcement actions, any raids, that's off the table ... until I see an absolute necessity,” Martinez said.

Martinez also criticized budget overruns under Hanson and said keeping the sheriff’s office within its budget will be a priority for his administration.

“You mind your budget,” Martinez said. “That's what leaders do, people with experience.”

Martinez acknowledged that Democratic victories around the country may have provided some momentum for his campaign. However, he said he believes the contrast between himself and Hanson ultimately helped make the choice clear for Douglas County voters.

Danner unseats longtime Douglas County attorney

In the Douglas County attorney race, Danner defeated Kleine, who had held the office for two decades.

Danner said the victory is especially meaningful because Douglas County is the community where she grew up.

“I was a poor kid that grew up in North Omaha,” Danner said. “I graduated from Burke and got a full scholarship to Creighton, so that's huge. I'm a first generation college grad, and I came back here because I want to give back to this community.”

Danner said one of her goals as county attorney will be to serve people across Douglas County, regardless of their background or perspective.

She said her experience raising five children, each with different personalities and perspectives, helped shape her understanding of the importance of listening to people with different experiences.

Danner also believes her campaign message connected with voters during months of knocking on doors and speaking with residents.

“Did I think my message resonated, yeah. But I can't knock every door,” Danner said. “I knocked as many as I could. I thought the numbers were looking good on the doors I did knock, so I was always optimistic.”

Her victory also broke an unusual streak at her campaign headquarters.

Danner said the space had previously served as campaign headquarters for two other candidates whose races ended unsuccessfully. She said she wasn't concerned about any potential bad luck and is now proud to have broken the streak.

Martinez and Danner will now prepare to take over two of Douglas County's most prominent law enforcement positions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.