'I have a lot of hope': Powell discusses plans after historic win

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After flipping Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District from Republican to Democratic control Tuesday night, Denise Powell says she’s hopeful she can work with Republicans as she prepares to take office.

Powell said the concerns she heard from voters during the campaign are not limited to Democrats.

“I have a lot of hope mostly because I know that Republicans are hearing the same things that I was hearing,” Powell said. “I think a lot of our friends and neighbors are really struggling right now. I think it is why we were able to win the way that we did last night.”

Powell said reversing cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act will be among her top priorities in Congress. She described the current health care system as “weakened” and “already wobbly.”

Lowering costs for Nebraskans was also a major focus of Powell’s campaign. She said her priorities include reversing tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, ending the war in Iran and expanding investment in clean energy.

“The other pieces of this are things like making sure we’re expanding our investment in clean energy,” Powell said, pointing to cuts she said were included in the “big beautiful bill.”

“We need to take a sort of 360 approach to energy production,” she added.

Powell also said she would be interested in serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Agriculture Committee, saying she believes it is important for Nebraska to have a voice in those discussions.

As she prepares to take office, Powell said she is working with outgoing 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon’s office to help ensure a smooth transition. She says she has already talked to Bacon about keeping Offut Air Force Base a priority as she works in Washington.

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