New Baker's grocery store opens near 204th and Q to support Northwest Omaha's rapid growth

ELKHORN, NE. — A new Baker's grocery store has opened just off 204th and Q in Elkhorn, giving shoppers in one of the metro's fastest-growing neighborhoods a new place to shop.

The store opened in about a year and was designed to support northwest Omaha's growth, according to Sheila Regehr, a spokesperson for Baker's.

"Throughout this store, you will notice touches that I think families will look forward to, (like) pickup and delivery (or) extra fuel points with our fuel center," Regehr said.

Regehr said the store provides around 230 jobs, with more to come.

This is just one of two new Baker's stores opening in Northwest Omaha.

Regehr said a second location is in the works near 182nd and Maple, though there is no timeline yet for that store's opening.