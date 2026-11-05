Makayla Danner unseats Don Kleine in Douglas County attorney race

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Makayla Danner pulled off a major upset Tuesday, defeating Don Kleine to become the next Douglas County attorney.

Kleine had held the office for two decades.

Danner said the victory is especially meaningful because she will now have the opportunity to serve the community where she grew up.

“I was a poor kid that grew up in North Omaha,” Danner said. “I graduated from Burke and got a full scholarship to Creighton, so that's huge. I'm a first generation college grad, and I came back here because I want to give back to this community.”

Danner said her goal as county attorney is to serve everyone in Douglas County. She said her appreciation for different backgrounds and perspectives is something she has learned in part from raising her own family.

“So I've got 5 kids, and not two of them are alike,” Danner said. “There's nothing about them that's the same, completely different perspectives. If there's nothing about them that's the same, then I know what's happening in this world I can understand it.”

During the campaign, Danner spent time knocking on doors and talking directly with Douglas County residents. She said those conversations made her optimistic heading into Election Day.

“Did I think my message resonated, yeah. But I can't knock every door,” Danner said. “I knocked as many as I could. I thought the numbers were looking good on the doors I did knock, so I was always optimistic.”

Danner's victory also broke an unusual streak connected to her campaign headquarters.

She said the space her campaign chose had previously been used by two other candidates whose campaigns ended unsuccessfully. Danner said she didn't let the building's history worry her and is proud to have broken the streak.

Danner's victory was one of two major Democratic upsets in Douglas County Tuesday. Mark Martinez also defeated incumbent Aaron Hanson in the race for Douglas County sheriff.

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