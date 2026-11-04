Democrat Josh Turek wins election to U.S. Senate from Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. —Democrat Josh Turek won election Tuesday to the U.S. Senate representing Iowa, defeating Republican Ashley Hinson.

Turek’s victory over Hinson, a U.S. House member, flips a Republican-held seat and boosts Democrats' efforts to retake control of the Senate.

A state representative since 2023, Turek competed in four Paralympics and played professional wheelchair basketball in Europe. Hinson was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who won Iowa by double digits in the last presidential election.

It’s been more than a decade since a Democrat represented Iowa in the Senate. The seat is held by retiring two-term Sen. Joni Ernst.

The Associated Press declared Turek the winner at 11:35 p.m. EST.

Click here to read more from 3 News Now on how to vote in Iowa:

Local News Voter guide to November 3 elections in Iowa KMTV Web Staff

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